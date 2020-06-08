Spice And Ding Dong Ramp Up Efforts To Provide COVID Relief Assistance

Since the coronavirus pandemic arrived on Jamaican shores, communities across the island have been urged to stay at home and self-isolate to flatten the curve of the deadly pneumonia-like virus, resulting in thousands being laid off, forced to navigate an uncertain landscape. Now, dancehall artistes Spice and Ding Dong are ramping up efforts to provide assistance.

Spice and Ding Dong recently joined forces with the support of several corporate brands such as Magnum Tonic Wine, J Wray, and Nephew (JWN) Foundation and Grace Foods to devise a community support initiative aimed at vulnerable groups most affected by the health crisis.

The initiative is set to benefit some 450 residents across selected communities and has raised more than $3 million in pledges.

With the economy suffering from a serious hit from the COVID-19 pandemic that has been projected to look direr in the next couple of months, Ding Dong says he is extremely elated to be able to assist those in need. “Giving back is something that we all have to do, my place this, from you say Ding Dong you say Nannyville,” he remarked.

“It’s a real joy to be able to do this with Magnum, Grace, Doorway Express and the Community Organization,” the artiste continued.

The initiative has also elicited the support of Doorway Express Courier Service and Nanny Community Organization who have offered their services to collate names and provide free delivery services.

Spice and Ding Dong both serve as Magnum ambassadors and have been lauded for recognizing the importance of assisting families who are in dire need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an Instagram post, Spice said “even tho I’m not physically in Jamaica I’m happy to have teamed up with @magnumtonicwine @gracehamilton_wef and @gracefoods to give back to my community OLD BEAETON.”

“The Magnum Tonic Wine team is well aware that many of the communities that support our brand and the wider dancehall culture and industry, are facing monetary challenges brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With that in mind, we were elated when our brand ambassadors Ding Dong and Spice brought to us the idea of partnering to give back with care packages to the communities they hail from and are still involved in,” elucidated Marsha Lumley, marketing director at J. Wray and Nephew.

“We’d like to thank Grace Foods for contributing tremendously through the provision of essential foodstuffs, and the JWN Foundation for adding well-needed hand sanitizers to the care packages,” she added.

Source: Dancehallmag