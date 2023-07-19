Speeding elderly driver killed when car goes airborne while going 100 mph, smashes into home — missing resident by ‘inches’

A 73-year-old woman was killed after she went airborne while driving her car 100 mph and crashing into a Missouri home, nearly missing a toddler and several others.
The unidentified woman, who is suspected to have suffered from a medical emergency, crashed into the home around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Kingston Drive and Telegraph Road in Lemay, near St. Louis.
A neighbor’s surveillance cameras caught the horrifying moment, showing the car flying through the air before smashing into the home, sending bricks flying.
The car fly into the air long before entering the camera’s view, as it soared across the street, over an SUV, and demolishing the front room of the home and causing damage to the neighboring house.
The woman hit an embankment while driving at an “extremely high rate of speed” before coming airborne, the St. Louis County Police Department said.
The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.
“This was not a blatant speeding situation but may have been the result of a medical emergency,” a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department told KSDK.
Inside the home, a toddler was sitting on a bed inside the room that the car entered, pushing the bed into the wall. The child was uninjured, according to KMOV, and the adults had been in another room talking politics.
Derek Wentzel, who was inside the home, said the car “could’ve totally hit him…missed him by inches.”
Wentzel’s girlfriend and the child’s parents were also in the home during the crash.
The home may be a “total loss,” according to Wentzel. He said: “They said we may not be able to enter our home at all.”
Wentzel’s mother, Diane, said she was shocked to find her son’s home damaged after she arrived at the scene, saying: “This only happens in the movies.
“I just hope she didn’t even know what was happening as it happened.”
