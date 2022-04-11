Specialized Operations Charge Men for Illegal Firearm Seized in Kingston 8

Officers assigned to Specialized Operations Branch charged three men with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following the seizure of a Luger M5 pistol with a magazine containing four 9mm cartridges on Shortwood Lane, Kingston 8 on Thursday, April 07.

They are:

28-year-old Alric Crewe otherwise called ‘Rasta’, and

28-year-old Akeem Thomas otherwise called ‘Keemi’, both of Shortwood Lane, Kingston 8

28-year-old Nickardo Henry otherwise called ‘Nick’, of Galloway Road, Kingston 11.

Reports are that about 12:30 p.m., the team was on enquiries in the area when a Toyota Axio motor car with the three men was intercepted. The vehicle was searched and the firearm and ammunition found beneath the driver’s seat. They were subsequently charged.