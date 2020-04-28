Speaking Notes of the Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, MP

Jamaica News: Good evening, ladies and gentlemen of the press, colleague ministers, stakeholders all, members of the public.

CASE NUMBERS

We wish to advise that 2 samples from yesterday’s announcement were repeat samples for patients, who were already confirmed positive and awaiting discharge. This would have brought the number of cases to 348.

Today, the number of confirmed Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases has risen to 364 in the last 24 hours.

Some 143 (39%) confirmed cases are male and 221 (61%) are female, while the ages of all confirmed cases range from 2 months to 87 years.

Included in the 16 new additions: 7 males and 9 females, having ages ranging from 3 years to 77 years. Seven (7) Cases are associated with the workplace cluster, one (1) case is a contact of a confirmed case and eight (8) are under investigation.



CASE CLASSIFICATIONS

There are now:

34 imported cases;

8 that are local transmission with no epidemiological link;

94 contacts of a confirmed case.

46 that are under investigation

182 cases are connected to a workplace cluster

WORKPLACE CLUSTER – QUARANTINE STILL IN EFFECT

The Ministry of Health and Wellness wishes to advise that the quarantine orders for all employees of the Alorica Call Centre remain in effect.

All employees must remain at home until they are contacted by the St. Catherine Health Department, even if the 14-day period of quarantine has expired.

The employees are also reminded of the following:

The absence of symptoms does not mean that one does not have COVID-19.

The quarantined person should have little or no contact with other members of the household and restrict visits from friends and/or family.

The quarantined person should always cover their cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw it away in a covered bin.

The quarantined person must wash hands using soap and water before and after using the bathroom, coughing or sneezing.

The quarantined person should avoid touching eyes and mouth, especially after sneezing or coughing.

The quarantined person should, as much as possible, restrict members of the household from utilizing the same bathroom.

The quarantined person who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should immediately contact the Ministry of Health and Wellness at 888-ONE-LOVE (633-5687).

Those employees who are experiencing anxiety or stress associated with the wait for their test results are encouraged to contact the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Helpline at 888-New-LIFE (639-5433).

TESTING

So far, 3,621 samples have been tested:

364 are positive;

3,231 are negative; and

26 are pending.

ISOLATION & RECOVERY

There are 334 persons in isolation and 92 in quarantine in a Government facility.

Twenty-nine (29) persons have recovered and seven have died.

PUBLIC APPEAL

Members of the public are reminded to reduce their risk of COVID-19 by:

Staying at home.

Avoiding crowds.

Frequently washing and sanitising hands.

Jamaicans are also encouraged to cover their mouths and noses if sick or when out in public.

CONCLUSION

Ladies and gentlemen, if we are to be #BeatCOVID-19 , it is now more important than ever to #TanAhYuhYaad and KipYuhDistance .

, it is now more important than ever to . I know the situation may appear overwhelming, but together we are equal to the task. Together we can and WILL overcome this COVID-19 challenge.

Ministry of Health and Wellness Clinical Management Summary as at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020 Number of samples tested 3,621 Samples tested in the last 24 hours 360 Number of samples that returned positive results 364 Number of deaths 7 Number of persons recovered and discharged 29 Total number of hospitalised patients (including patients who are COVID-19 positive and/or suspected COVID-19 positive) 98 Number of persons critically ill 2 Number of persons moderately ill 6 Number of persons in facility isolation (outside of hospital) 140 Number of patients in stepdown/transitional facilities 24 Number of persons in home isolation 72 Number of persons in quarantine at a Government facility 92

