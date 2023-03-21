‘Spanky’ Murdered in Kingston

Twenty-two year-old Howard Hill otherwise called ‘Spanky’ labourer of James Street in Kingston was shot and killed at his home on the weekend.
Reports by the Central Police are that about 3:30am, on Saturday, Hill was asleep in bed when men armed with handguns forced their way inside his house.
The men opened fire hitting him multiple times before making their escape from the scene.
The police were summoned and upon arrival it was discovered that Hill had been shot and killed.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.