Spanish Town Police Seeking Public Assistance to Locate Hit and Run Driver

The Spanish Town police in St Catherine, are asking members of the public for assistance, to locate the driver of a Toyota Corolla motor vehicle, who was involved in a motor vehicle accident along the Fairfield Boulevard main road in Spanish Town yesterday, which claimed the life of an elderly man.

The deceased has been identified as 71-year-old Roy Mowatt, who resided at Fairfield Crescent, also in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Reports by the Spanish Town police are that about 3:00 pm, Mowatt was walking along a section of the roadway, when he was hit by the driver of the motor vehicle, who also failed to stop.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Mowatt who suffered severe injuries to his upper body was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police are asking members of the public with information that could assist in finding the driver, or leading to his identity, to immediately contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305, Crime Stop 311, or Police Emergency 119.