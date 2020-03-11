Spanish Town Police Seeking Music Selector Killers

Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): The Spanish Town Police say they are asking members of the public for their assistance in locating the person or (persons) behind the death of a popular music selector, who was shot and killed along Crescent district in Spanish Town, last Thursday evening, March 5.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Anthony Facey, who goes by the alias “Tony”, a music selector also of Crescent district.

Reports by the police are that about 1:15 p.m., residents heard loud explosions which sounded like gunshots and summoned them.

Upon their arrival at the scene, Facey was discovered lying in a pool of blood, with gunshot wounds to his upper body. The scene was processed and he was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.