Spanish Town Police Seeking Driver of Ill-Fated Vehicle Which Claimed Life of 2-Year-Old

The Spanish Town police in St Catherine, are asking members of the public for assistance to locate the driver of the ill-fated Suzuki Swift motor car, which claimed the life of a two-year-old child, on Saturday, February 6.

The child has been identified as Tayshawn McDonald, of March Pen Road, in Spanish Town, Clarendon.

Reports by the police are that about 11:30 am, Tayshawn was standing along the roadway in the community when he was hit by the driver of a Suzuki Swift motor car, which was travelling towards March Pen Road, along 19-Lane.

The occupants of the vehicle reportedly jumped from the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, followed by which residents in the community transported the injured child to hospital, who died while undergoing treatment.

The angry residents also set fire to the ill-fated motor car, which was later extinguished by firemen from the Spanish Town Fire Department.

Investigators are now asking members of the public with information that could assist them to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305 police emergency 119, or the nearest police station.