Spanish Town Police Make Public Appeal

Ananda Alert Activated for Missing Teen
Jamaica News: The Spanish Town Police are appealing to the public for their assistance in locating 34-year-old Jason Wray of Brunswick Avenue, Spanish Town in St Catherine, Princess Rose and Damaine Wray.

Jason Wray has been missing since June 2009. He was last seen leaving home about 6:00 p.m. In the more than ten years that have elapsed since his disappearance, the Police have made numerous attempts to locate Wray. Investigators recently ascertained the names of two persons believed to be relatives of Wray—Damaine Wray and Princess Rose and are now appealing to them to make contact with them.

Damaine Wray, Princess Rose, anyone knowing their whereabouts or the whereabouts of Jason Wray is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305 or the nearest police station.

