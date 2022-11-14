Spanish Town Police Make Appeal

The Spanish Town Police in St. Catherine are making an urgent appeal for two persons to contact them immediately. They are:

  1. Twenty-seven-year-old Govanni Ellis, otherwise called ‘Ges’ or ‘Coolie’, whose last known address is Job Lane, Spanish Town in St Catherine
  2. Ruth Headlam, 27, a bartender of Brunswick Avenue and Job Lane—both in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Ellis and Headlam are needed to appear in court on Monday, November 14 and are being urged to contact the Missing Persons & Children’s Office at the Spanish Town Police Station without delay.

Anyone who knows Govanni Ellis or Ruth Headlam, or who can assist detectives to locate them is asked to call the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, the police 119 number or the nearest police station.

