Spanish Town Man Charged with Robbery with Aggravation

Thirty-one-year-old Duwayne Lewis, a Forklift Operator of Brunswick Avenue
Spanish Town, St Catherine was charged with Robbery with Aggravation in relation to an incident that occurred in Sligoville, St. Catherine on Wednesday, February 22.
Reports are that about 4:00 p.m., there was an altercation between Lewis and another man, during which Lewis held a machete at the man’s neck and robbed him of fifty thousand Jamaican dollars ($50, 000.00 JMD) cash.
A report was made to the police and Lewis was arrested and charged on Thursday, February 23. He is scheduled to appear before the St. Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday, February 28.