A male teen was found dead this morning with a gunshot wound and his head partially severed from his body this morning (August 30) around 7:30.

He has been identified as 15-year-old Kevin McKenzie of Jones Avenue in Central Village, St Catherine, and was a student of Spanish Town High School.

McKenzie is said to have left home to dispose of trash when he was attacked. Residents went to investigate after hearing an explosion came across the teen’s Body.

More details soon.