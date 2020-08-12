Spanish Bridge Among 30 Rivers, Beaches Ordered Closed

Only hours after Mckoy’s News reported on the refusal of hundreds of Jamaicans to observe simple COVID-19 protocols, the government has taken the decision to shut down 19 rivers and 17 beaches.

Spanish Bridge, which harbours 2000 people at a time will shut down on Friday, and a meeting with Government officials and operators of the St Mary-based attraction will follow.

Almost daily, social media users upload pictures and videos of large gatherings at the location. There is no charge to access the river but many hustlers charge persons for parking spots and to “watch their vehicles”. The hustlers also offer water shoes for rent while some sell food and liquor. Recently, a flyer was making rounds on Instagram advertising another party to be held at the location next week.

Jamaica has seen a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in recent days with 44 news cases recorded across the island in the past 72 hours.

Up to yesterday, there were 1,047 positive cases. There are currently 219 active cases while 14 have died.