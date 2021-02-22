“Spanglers” and “Wackie” Gunned Down in Clarendon

Two men were shot and killed by armed men at a section of Race Track district, in Clarendon, on Friday night.

Those killed have been identified as 44-year-old shopkeeper, Vincent Simpson, otherwise called “Spanglers”, of Pennant Wood, Race Track, and Josiah Linton, otherwise called ‘Wackie’ of Church Lane, also in Race Track, and both in Clarendon.

Reports by the police are that at about 9:00 pm, on Friday, February 19, both men were at a shop in the community, when they were ambushed by armed men, who opened fire hitting them multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, both victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were rushed to hospital, where they were pronounced dead upon arrival.

The parish of Clarendon has accounted for a large number of the murders that have been recorded in Jamaica since the start of the year.

