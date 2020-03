Spain’s coronavirus death toll has passed China’s and is now the second highest in the world.

In total 3,434 people have died in Spain from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

It recorded 738 deaths in 24 hours, the most casualties in a single day since the outbreak began.

China’s death toll officially stands at 3,285, while the figure in Italy, the country with the most deaths, is 6,820.