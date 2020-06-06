Space: Fyah Warrior

Good day readers and Reggae & Dancehall lovers globally. We’re presently onset of one of Jamaicas upcoming artist. He’s being produced by one of the islands better producers “Tip God” (brought you Ryging King). The artist is covering a lot of ground on the underground circuit. Now looking to make his way to the international market share. We present to you Fyah Warrior. Signed to Skeng Legacy Records. SLM.

Fyah Wariyah is the now. He is an enigmatic Rastafarian who has strong beliefs in humanity but he clearly sings about the NOW. I sat with his road manager “PromoKing” this is what he had to say ” he’s a rasta with Swag”. He’s true to himself but very aware he’s a young man enjoying life.

Fyah Warriyah is presently working on his EP and is also promoting his latest singles. We’re presently on the set for the song “Space”. It’s a song about women who only see men for what they can get. Fyah displays his lyrical skill and wordplay on this “Dynasty Entertainment” track. This one is sure to touch nerves and heart.

Let’s stay on the journey with this musical warrior and let’s continue to support our entertainment industry.

