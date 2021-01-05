South Africa Beat Sri Lanka by 10-wicket Win Inside Three Days

South African coach Mark Boucher won his first Test series as South Africa thrashed Sri Lanka within three days in the second Test.

Dimuth Karunaratne moved to his first overseas century since 2017, before Sri Lanka lost their final six second-innings wickets for 35 runs, Lungi Ngidi taking 4-44.

That left South Africa needing just 67 to win and Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram wrapped up the 10-wicket win in just 13.2 overs.

Sri Lanka’s two-Test series against England starts on 14 January.

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Boucher took over as South Africa head coach in December 2019 and lost his only previous Test series against England 3-1.

Sri Lanka, who were ranked fifth in the world – above South Africa – before the series, have suffered two heavy defeats on this tour after losing the first Test by an innings and 45 runs in Centurion last week.

They started day three with a slender five-run lead, and Karunaratne and wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella added 26 before the former was dismissed by Anrich Nortje’s short ball.

Dickwella fell to the impressive Ngidi four balls later before pace bowler Lutho Sipamla, in just his second Test, took three wickets to wrap up the tail.

Markram and Elgar – who made a century in the first innings – made light work of the required target to seal a convincing Test and series win.