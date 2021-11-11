Sony Cuts Back On PlayStation 5 Production…Again!

A Sony Group Corp. PlayStation 5 (PS5) video game console and a controller displayed at the company's showroom inside the Ginza Place building in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Sony is scheduled to release its earnings figures on Oct. 28. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

Sony has reduced its PlayStation 5 production outlook for this fiscal year due to component and logistics constraints.

Reports are that the company has cut down the number of PS5 units assembled for the fiscal year to about 15 million, from its previous target of 16 million units.

The development comes amid a global shortage of semiconductors which is impacting companies including Sony.

In October, the conglomerate – spanning areas such as entertainment, sensors and financial services – said it was on track to sell 14.8 million PS5 consoles this financial year, a target that takes into account the global shortages.

