Son of St James Man Found Murdered in Trelawny, with Rapist Tag on His Back, Among Four Persons Charged with His Death

Latest Jamaica News, Trelawny (McKoy’s News): The son of 59-year-old Glenroy Gordon, otherwise called “Pie” of Cornwall Gardens in Mount Salem, St James, whose body was discovered with multiple chop wounds in a cane field in Daniel Town community, on Wednesday, January 29, with the word “RAPIST” written on the back of his shirt, are among four persons charged in connection with his death.

The accused son, 35-year-old Nemardo Gordon, who resides at Florence Hall in Trelawny, has been charged with the murder of his own father along with 28-year-old Christina Cain, also of Florence Hall, 40-year-old Ralston Thomas, of Lilliput in St James, and 35-year-old Andrea Campbell of Norwood, also in St James.

Reports are that about 8:30 a.m., residents called the police to a section of a canefield in Daniel Town, Trelawny, after they stumbled upon the body of a man, which was lying in a pool of blood beside a motor car.

The lawmen drove to the scene and upon arrival, they found the victim who was later identified to be Gordon, lying beside a green 110 Toyota Corolla motor car, with multiple chop wounds to his head and face, and the word ” Rapist” painted on the back of his shirt.

The scene was processed and the body later removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.

Mckoy’s News learnt that Gordon drove from St James to Trelawny, on Tuesday, January 28, to visit his son Nemardo who resides at Florence Hall.

It is also alleged that Gordon had a dispute with his father allegedly over him molesting his girlfriend, and this incident led to him being chopped to death and his body dumped in the canefield.

The four accused are scheduled to appear in the Trelawny Parish Court on Thursday, February 6.