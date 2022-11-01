Son Arrested after Decapitating Mother in St James

Leave a Comment / By / November 1, 2022

The headless body of a St James woman was found inside her home in Retirement District, Granville, St James on Monday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as 53-year-old Michelle Gayle Brown.

Investigators have stated that her mentally challenged son has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

According to the police, a team was sent to Gayle Brown’s house after an alarm was raised since she did not show up for work and calls to her cell phone went unanswered.

The house was locked, so the police forced their way inside and discovered the woman’s headless body wrapped in a sheet and lying in blood.

There were also chop wounds to the body and both arms were partially severed.

Her head was later discovered inside the kitchen, wrapped in a towel.

She was allegedly murdered between 8 p.m. on Sunday and 4:30 p.m. on Monday, according to investigators.

 

 

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com