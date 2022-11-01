Son Arrested after Decapitating Mother in St James

The headless body of a St James woman was found inside her home in Retirement District, Granville, St James on Monday afternoon.
The deceased has been identified as 53-year-old Michelle Gayle Brown.
Investigators have stated that her mentally challenged son has been arrested in connection with the investigation.
According to the police, a team was sent to Gayle Brown’s house after an alarm was raised since she did not show up for work and calls to her cell phone went unanswered.
The house was locked, so the police forced their way inside and discovered the woman’s headless body wrapped in a sheet and lying in blood.
There were also chop wounds to the body and both arms were partially severed.
Her head was later discovered inside the kitchen, wrapped in a towel.
She was allegedly murdered between 8 p.m. on Sunday and 4:30 p.m. on Monday, according to investigators.