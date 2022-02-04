Son allegedly Murdered his Mother and Father in Christian Pen

A team of Investigators from the St Catherine police Division are presently at a scene in Christian Pen, where a couple was murdered at their home earlier today, February 4, allegedly by their own son.

The identity of the couple has been given so far only as Mr. and Mrs. Ramsey, of Antares Avenue in Christian Meadows, Christian Pen, while the accused son who is said to be 24-year-old, is said to have been taken into custody by the police.

Reports are that the police were summoned to the house about 5:00 am, after the husband and wife were discovered murdered inside the premises.

Blood trails were found all over the floor of the house, and following an investigation, the son was taken into custody.

It is believed that the couple whose identity has not yet been released, was hacked to death by their attacker.