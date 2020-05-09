Some students with disabilities could get help with Digicel gift

Digicel Foundation
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica News: The Digicel Foundation has donated 10 tablets equipped with at least a month’s worth of data to students with disabilities who have been struggling with home studies amid the COVID-19 lockdown of schools.

The Foundation says it responded to efforts of the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD).

According to the Foundation’s chief executive officer, Charmaine Daniels, they sought to assist because the foundation is partnering with other individuals and companies to ensure students with disabilities continue their learning online and that they are not disenfranchised in any way.

The handover took place Thursday at the Council’s offices on Ripon Road in St Andrew where its executive director, Christine Hendricks received the devices.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....