Some students with disabilities could get help with Digicel gift

Jamaica News: The Digicel Foundation has donated 10 tablets equipped with at least a month’s worth of data to students with disabilities who have been struggling with home studies amid the COVID-19 lockdown of schools.

The Foundation says it responded to efforts of the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD).

According to the Foundation’s chief executive officer, Charmaine Daniels, they sought to assist because the foundation is partnering with other individuals and companies to ensure students with disabilities continue their learning online and that they are not disenfranchised in any way.

The handover took place Thursday at the Council’s offices on Ripon Road in St Andrew where its executive director, Christine Hendricks received the devices.