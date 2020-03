Jamaica News: Employees are reporting that some call centres in the business sector are not taking the necessary steps in helping to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In a report giving by an employee of a call centre in the eastern business Capital, no additional measures have been implemented to ensure sanitization of staff or the office space. No efforts of social distancing are being implemented also.

In response, President of the Business Process Industry Association of Jamaica, BPIAJ, Gloria Henry, admitted that the association has received a number of reports.