Some Alorica Employees Laid Off

Employees of the Portmore-based call centre Alorica, who are unable to work from home; will be laid off for 30 days, starting today.

It is currently unclear how many employees have been laid off, however, the company stated in a memo over the weekend that they will be paid 25% of their base pay from May 4-10.

Alorica indicated that displaced workers can apply for the government’s COVID financial assistance programme.

The company at the same time that employees will continue to receive their health benefits until further notice.

Alorica said it will continue efforts to convert as many employees as possible to working from home.

Alorica employees at both the Portmore, St Catherine plant and the Kingston office were sent on state quarantine or self-quarantine after being closed.