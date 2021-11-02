Some 500,000 Vaccines to Arrive this Week • 185,000 AstraZeneca expires and will be discarded

Jamaica’s supply of COVID-19 vaccines will increase by over half a million doses over the next few days. This comes as some 369,000 doses of AstraZeneca arrived in the island on Monday (November 1) at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston. These vaccines are a gift from the Government and People of Canada.

Another 204,000 doses of Pfizer is also expected to arrive in the country on Wednesday (November 3). These vaccines, as previously announced, will be used to inoculate members of the population, who are awaiting their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The balance will be prioritized for children 12-17 years old.

Persons for second dose must schedule an appointment via the online portal at www.moh.gov.jm or call the Vaccination Centre at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683). They will be able to choose their preferred date, time and vaccination centre. Members of the public should take a government-issued identification (school ID for students) or letter from a Justice of the Peace and their vaccination card to their appointments.

In the meantime, the country has had to discard another 185,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that expired on Sunday, October, 31, 2021.

WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS

SOURCE: JIS news