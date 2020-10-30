Soldiers stay in lock-up

Jamaica News: The two Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldiers, charged for drugs and shooting at the police, were remanded when they made their first court appearance this morning in the St Elizabeth Parish Court.

Thirty-nine-year-old Roan Mendez and 38-year-old Robert Smith were arrested following a joint police/ military operation, at Gutters in St Elizabeth after police found 1,500 pounds of ganja in a JDF vehicle they were operating, October 13. The soldiers had reportedly fired on a police military team that attempted to stop their vehicle which did not stop.

They were charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, shooting with intent, possession and dealing of ganja, taking steps preparatory to export ganja.