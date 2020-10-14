Soldiers in Lock-up

Two Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldiers are in police custody after they were held with drugs, following a shootout with police Monday night.

According to reports, a police/military patrol intercepted a JDF van at Gutters, St Elizabeth. The vehicle did not stop and the occupants opened fire on the security team. Gunshots were exchanged before the soldiers in the vehicle were arrested and more than 40 packages of ganja seized.

No one was injured but the JDF vehicle was damaged. Police are to question the soldiers today.

