Soldier Who Shot Policeman Who He Caught Having Sex with His Wife, Found Guilty

The JDF Soldier who shot and injured a policeman, whom he allegedly caught inside his home, in Portmore, St Catherine, having sex with his wife, last February, has been found guilty.

The accused, 32-year-old Omar Williams, has been found guilty of common assault, and illegal possession of firearm, when he appeared before the Corporate Gun Court on Thursday, April 22.

He was ordered to return to court on May 17, for sentencing, by justice Bertram Morrison.

Reports are that on February 19, 2020, Williams came home and found the police officer and his wife in a compromising position.

It is further reported that the policeman pulled his service pistol which was under a cushion, and was shot in the shoulder by the soldier during the process.

The injured policeman was rushed to hospital where he was treated and admitted, and Williams arrested and charged.