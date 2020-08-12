Soldier charged after pointing gun at girlfriend

A soldier has been charged after allegedly pointing his gun at his girlfriend and threatening to

kill her.

Charged with assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm is 37-year-old Omar

Hinds, a solider of Gibraltar Heights, Annotto Bay, St Mary.

Investigators from the St. Catherine South Police Division charged the Jamaica Defence

Force soldier in relation to an incident that took place in Bridgeport, St. Catherine on

Saturday, August 1.

Reports are that about 12:45 p.m., Hinds and his girlfriend had an argument; it is alleged that

he pointed his licensed firearm to the woman’s head and threatened to kill her. A report was

made and Hinds was arrested the same day and charged following an interview.

His court date is being finalized.