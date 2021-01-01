Soldier beats of 4 men who attempted to steal his car

A Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier outwitted and outfought four men, one of them armed with a gun, and defended himself with a machete, cutting off the hand of one of them. Three of the four men were later held after, the soldier alerted colleagues at a nearby post.

The events unfolded on the Gorge road between Bog Walk and Kent Village, in St Catherine, on Wednesday evening, December 30.

Reports are the soldier was travelling in his private motorcar and stopped, as he felt ill and wanted to vomit, near the Bog Walk Bridge at the intersection with Sligoville Road.  Four men approached him and asked him if he was feeling well. The men were aggressive and apparently wanted to steal the soldier’s car. He drove off in the direction of Spanish Town, but they followed and again approached him demanding his car keys. This was at Kent Village.

A tussle ensued and one of the men pulled a gun. The soldier pretended to be reaching for a gun but pulled a machete from his car and fought off the men who fled. A joint police/military patrol came to the area and intercepted the men. They found three of them, all with wounds, one had a severed hand. One escaped.

The men are said to be between 20 and 30 years old. Two are from Kingston 11 and one from St Catherine.

Investigations continue.

