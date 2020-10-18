Soldier Arrested After Firing Gun in Row with Wife

A soldier is in police custody after allegedly firing his gun in a dispute with his wife in Portmore, St Catherine, Saturday.

The woman was not harmed. Reports are that early Saturday morning the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier woke his wife and accused her over videos and phone messages he saw on her phone.

In the dispute, the soldier fired two rounds from his licenced firearm. The police were called, and the soldier arrested in the predawn hours.

The incident happened just a day after another soldier was arrested at Up Park Camp, following the stabbing of one of his colleagues. And that happened in the same week that two soldiers were busted for drugs they were allegedly carrying in a JDF vehicle in St Elizabeth. They reportedly fired on a security team before they were arrested.