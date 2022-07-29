‘Soft Mouth’ and ‘Bag Juice’ Charged for Shooting at Police Team

Two men who allegedly fired at a police team that was on an operation along the Seaforth main road in St. Thomas on Saturday, July 16, have been arrested and charged.

The men have been identified as 38-year-old Delano Rankine, otherwise called ‘Soft Mouth’, a labourer of Moodie Lane, Seaforth in St. Thomas, and 20-year-old Dennaldo Spencer, otherwise called ‘Bag Juice’, of Navarre Lane, Seaforth in the parish.

Both men have been charged with Shooting with Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm.

Reports are that about 9:45 p.m., a team of police officers was on patrol duties. On reaching the vicinity of the Methodist church, the police team reportedly saw Rankine, Spencer and two other men with guns in the churchyard cemetery. The men allegedly opened gunfire at the police team before escaping in the area.

On Monday, July 25, an operation was carried out in Seaforth in the parish during which Rankine and Spencer were apprehended. Both men were charged on Wednesday, July 27 after being interviewed in the presence of their attorneys.

Their court dates are being finalized.