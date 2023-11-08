SOE Declared for the Entire Parish of St. James

“We give resolute assurance to the people of Jamaica that we will not wilt. We will not resile in the face of terror. They [the gunmen] have no heart. What occurred was an act of terror. This is not acceptable in a free and democratic society.” – Prime Minister Andrew Holness.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced this morning (November 8, 2023) the declaration of a State of Public Emergency (SOE) for the entire parish of St. James.
The announcement came following the recommendations from the Commissioner of Police and the Chief of Defense Staff considering the security situation in the parish. It also follows the shooting death on Monday evening of two children, seven-year-old Justin Perry and nine-year-old Nahcoliva Smith, in Salt Spring in the parish. They were two of three persons killed in a shooting attack.
The Prime Minister said: “It is the assessment of the security forces that the situation in St. James merits this response and the use of emergency powers. I am sure that is not in debate.”
In this regard, the Prime Minister asserted: “We give resolute assurance to the people of Jamaica that we will not wilt. We will not resile in the face of terror.”
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Holness noted that the current punishment systems do not seem to affect criminals, and much harsher penalties that will have a deterrent effect must be meted out.
The Prime Minister said: “I was never a supporter of the death penalty, but the more I study this matter and begin to understand the minds of the criminals, I am seeing there are no souls there. They [the gunmen] have no heart. They need to be removed from among us. I believe the highest penalty possible should be applied; currently, the penalties are not a deterrent. They are terrorists, and they must be treated as such. What occurred was an act of terror. This is not what is acceptable in a free and democratic society.”
Furthermore, Prime Minister Holness noted that he proposed increasing penalties for various crimes in Parliament as the current scheme of penalties for such heinous crimes is very light compared to other countries. He reasoned that if a crime such as the killing of two children by gunmen should occur in other free and democratic countries, the response would be clear and unequivocal.
In this regard, the Prime Minister announced that the Government will amend the legislation to remove any ambiguity before the end of the year.
In the meantime, the Prime Minister called on the nation to embrace the families of the children who have been killed; “Yesterday, the Parliament rose in unison to condemn the barbaric murder of innocent young children who had their entire future ahead of them. For all parents, it must be a consideration that it could be your children, and so we take this moment, as we declare our response, to grieve with the families and surround them with our prayers for comfort at this time.”
Prime Minister Holness said the triple murder, which also claimed the life of an adult male, was the result of increased gun violence among gang members in the parish.
The Prime Minister underscored that the government’s response has been proportionate and strategic, using States of Public Emergency and Zones of Special Operations. He noted that the entire country must unite to address the crime monster.