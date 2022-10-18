Socks Boss Delivers in New Song

When its the message. Its just the message. When the message is delivered with wit and still arguable a distinct voice then we can safely say we are on to something. Well “Socks Boss” is the truth and its clear in the message and delivery.
His latest single “Right One” is a true anthem and is being played in the local events as such. He is a talent and his style is distinct. Right One speaks of the ethics and morales of the daily people of Jamaica and outside.
The track was produced by Top M Records and the outfit sees this track as one for the winter but also for the new year. Keep in mind that Socks Boss has always made sure his songs are relatable.
Let’s stay tune for more