Social media Users drag Akbar V for talking about Alexis Skyy’s Daughter

The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta cast member Akbar V was the topic of social media commentary after a video featuring herself and Alexis Skyy involved in an altercation began to trend to various platforms.

Following the incident, Akbar V took her social media to share her side of the story. In her incredibly disrespectful video, while getting at Alexis Skyy, Akbar V brought up Skyy’s daughter, a special needs child.

“You got a braindead baby. Your baby ain’t got a f***ing brain, b*tch you got a retarded child, and you mentioning my children,” the rapper said with no shame at all. “This is no disrespect to Lai Lai, but you got a retarded kid, a special needs kid, and you out here talking about somebody’s children.”

During her rant, Akbar V even insinuated that Skyy was using drugs during her pregnancy, which led to her daughter’s mental issues: “while you was pregnant, you was in Miami on a boat snorting powder.”

As you can imagine, Twitter didn’t care for Akbar V’s outrageous comments and reminded her she isn’t the mother of the year, also pointing out the fact she doesn’t have custody of her children.