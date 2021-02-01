Social Media Row that ‘Dead Lef’ Caused Woman’s Death in Church

A row has broken out on social media about “dead lef” or “legacy’ and inheritance of the woman shot and killed in church yesterday in Falmouth, Trelawny.

Reports from people close to 51-year-old Andrea Lowe Garwood said she had been receiving many threats over the last several months since her husband died in a traffic accident in St James, last year June.

The threats were from family members of his who claimed that Mrs. Lowe-Garwood did not deserve a house he left for her, plus buses he owned in his tour business.

Friends and associates said some of Mr. Garwood’s relatives started demanding that his widow should sell the house and share up the money with children he had with a previous wife. The threats became bolder and more frequent in recent weeks as Mrs. Garwood seemed not to be heeding their demands.

Then on Sunday, she was slain while worshipping in Agape Christian Fellowship, in Falmouth. Police sources consider it a hit and have three people in custody. They are still searching for the gunman, who sat behind Mrs. Lowe Garwood for a few minutes before firing and hitting her several times.

On social media, people have taken sides with some dishonoring Mrs. Lowe Garwood’s memory claiming she didn’t deserve the inheritance. Some have even made claims about how the estate was willed to her.

Others have said the woman’s death was caused by greed and have even identified the relationship to her husband of those they claim were involved. Some have stated in millions of dollars the value for the house and other “dead lef” she inherited.

Others on social media are just still expressing shock that whatever the reason, a woman could be shot and killed in church while worshipping.