Social media reacts to JPP withdrawal form election

Since news broke that the newly formed Jamaica Progressive Party (JPP) will no longer be contesting the September 3 General Elections, there has been mixed reactions from social media users.

Dishon Francis took to Instagram to write, “Wow, after such a manifesto I never know you all would run. Go and focus on your church and leave politics alone,

On the other hand, Sonija Edwards said, “they will win the next election.”

Salvatore Dimaeo added, “This was not a surprise unuh thin a joke thing this enuh.”

In a statement released today, party leader Gilbert Edwards said the party has been experiencing difficulties in “laying the foundation in order to effect its plans”.

“JPP is more than a party, we are a movement, one that is determined to empower Jamaicans, especially the oppressed and less fortunate. It is with this in mind that we have taken the strategic decision to retool, sharpen our political acumen and strengthen our organization’s internal and external structures and not contest the upcoming election,” the statement read.

“I stand by the projected developments and offerings detailed in the party’s manifesto, as they are not promises but a commitment as I too have often fallen in the category of the less fortunate in this country,” Edwards said.

