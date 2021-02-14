Social Media Post about Foreign National Kidnapped False

The Police are advising members of the public to dismiss as rumour information that has been circulated via social and other media that American National Kalina Collier was kidnapped in Jamaica. The police assert the information is baseless and mischievous.

On arrival in Jamaica, Collier who was tested positive for the Covid-19 virus was placed in isolation. This is in keeping with Jamaica’s Covid-19 prevention protocols as stipulated by the Ministry of Health and Wellness. She remains in isolation and awaits medical clearance to be able to travel back home. In the meantime, representatives from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Jamaica Tourist Board and the local police have been in contact with her mother who subsequently arrived in Jamaica. She was visited by the local police on Saturday, February 13 and she is not, nor was she at any time, in any danger.

The Police are therefore warning persons to desist from sharing social media posts claiming Collier has been kidnapped, as sharing false information can constitute an offence under the law.