Snoop Dogg releases Nipsey Hussle tribute single

Snoop Dogg has shared a new track titled “Nipsey Blue.” It’s a tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle, who turned 35 years old today (Sat).

Snoop and Nipsey Hussle featuring on numerous songs together.

Among the pair’s collaborations were: “The Life,” “Upside Down,” “Ice Cream Paint Job (West Coast Remix),” “Snitches Ain’t…,” “Californication,” and “Do the Damn Thang.”

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in spring 2019 at the age of 33.

This year, Nipsey posthumously won Grammys for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.