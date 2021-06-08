Snoop Dogg joins Def Jam as Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Snoop Dogg is adding a new role to his repertoire.

The rap legend has joined Def Jam Recordings as the label’s new executive creative and strategic consultant.

Apress release adds that the new role “will allow him to strategically work across the label’s executive team and artist roster.”

According to reports, Snoop will instruct and advise the label’s new artists with an emphasis on A&R and creative development.

Snoop promised that his addition to the team will mean great “music videos, TV shows, video games and hit records” for fans.

Furthermore, Snoop has also been tasked to dig into the label’s extensive music catalog and tell the “life stories of these great artists,” usher in new talent and maybe even release a new album himself.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....