Snakeman Gunned Down in Negril, Westmoreland

A man was shot and killed by unknown assailants along Sea-Star Lane in Negril, Westmoreland, on MONDAY, March 14.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Jarien Matthews, otherwise called Snakeman, a labourer of Sea Star Lane, also in Negril, Westmoreland.

Reports by the Negril police are that about 11:00 pm, the police received information that gunshots were being fired at a section of the community and went to investigate.

On the arrival of the police, they discovered Matthews lying in a pool of blood along the roadway, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was transported to the Savanna-la-Mar hospital where he was pronounced dead.