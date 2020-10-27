‘SMOKE,’ Marijuana Documentary Executive-Produced by Nas, to Air on BET

BET has announced a new original documentary, “SMOKE: Marijuana + Black America,” executive-produced and narrated by Rapper Nas.

The two-hour film will provide a closeup look at marijuana culture and its impact on both American society and especially the Black community.

It’s set to air on Nov. 18.

With the legal cannabis industry expected to generate $30 billion in sales by 2025, a mere 4.3 percent of all dispensaries are currently black-owned.

SMOKE will highlight the hypocrisy of the system, championing stories of African-American entrepreneurs across the country.

With Nas being a strong Black leader in the space, involving the New York native, who owns multiple businesses and investments such as chicken and waffle restaurant Sweet Chick and most recently, a founder partner of Queensbridge Venture Partners, was an organic fit.

The 47-year-old recently released his critically-acclaimed 13th studio album titled “King’s Disease,” executive produced by Hit-Boy.

