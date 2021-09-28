SLB Extends Application For Jump Start Scholarship To October 11

Students now have until Monday (October 11) to apply for the Students’ Loan Bureau (SLB) Jump Start Scholarship.

The entity has extended the deadline for applications from the previous date of September 30 to accommodate students who will be receiving their Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) results next month, SLB Executive Director, Nickeisha Walsh, told JIS NEWS.

“These scholarships are meant for students who are just leaving high school. In order to apply, students must be entering an approved tertiary [institution], and this is connected to their CSEC results. We took into consideration that the CSEC results of students would not be made available until mid-October due to the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” she said.

“The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has indicated that the results will be released to students in October, and so our October 11 deadline should give interested persons sufficient time to apply for the scholarship,” she pointed out. SLB Jump Start is a free scholarship, through which students can access $300,000 to assist with their tuition and other school-related expenses. It is not a student loan and, therefore, does not require repayment. It is designed to assist financially challenged students leaving secondary school who have been accepted into a tertiary institution. The one-time award is only disbursed in the first year of the students’ studies. The scholarship will be awarded to 10 students who meet the criteria. To qualify, applicants must be between the ages of 17 and 21, must have completed secondary-level education and are about to enter an approved tertiary institution. They must be a Jamaican national or naturalised citizen and should not be employed. To apply, persons can email all required documents, along with their completed application and financial needs forms to [email protected] or drop them off at the SLB’s offices at 63-67 Knutsford Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Kingston 5. Interested persons can retrieve the application form and additional information on the scholarship by visiting the SLB website at slbja.com.

WRITTEN BY: LISA ROWE

SOURCE: JIS news