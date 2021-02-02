Skystar on the Promotional Trail for New Track

Dancehall artiste Skystar is a couple months in since the release of his newest single, “Rotate.” Produced by Cornelius Records, the track was officially released on October 9, 2020 and is featured on the Townside Riddim.

“This is the most energetic song, just one of those happy songs I like to sing,” the artiste expressed, “it’s giving the ladies instructions on how to make their partners happy, while dancing in close contact. I’m all about the girls.” Since its release, the track has been getting rave reviews.

“The reception to my music has always been overwhelming. Now that I did this project with Cornelius and 1General Records, it’s even better,” he outlined. The track has been receiving heavy rotation on stations locally such as Zip FM, Irie FM, SuncityRadio and Waves FM. It has also been making an impact across the United States, Canada, the UK and the Caribbean.

Focused primarily on Dancehall, Skystar is a diverse artiste who also crosses his sounds with different genres. While keeping the energy of his music happy and motivational, the ladies are always at the forefront as his inspiration, as he ensures that his songs always keep them moving. He is known for past singles such as “Top Life”, “35 To Life”, “Piccolo” and “Foreign Badness.” His 2019 EP “K20” performed quite well on the iTunes Canada charts.

Expect more from the artiste in the near future, such as a music video for “Rotate” as well as other singles and collabs, including one with fellow Dancehall artiste, Future Fambo.

“I just want to thank God for shining His light my way, as well as my production team for their efforts. To my fans, I won’t let you down and stay tuned for more hits,” the artiste said.

“Rotate” is available for purchase and streaming on major digital platforms such as Deezer, Apple Music, Tidal and Spotify.