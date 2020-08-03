Skip Marley teams with Rapper Rick Ross & Ari Lennox on new track

Reggae Singer Skip Marley has released his latest collaboration entitled Make Me Feel, which features rapper  Rick Ross and R&B songstress Ari Lennox.

The project was released via Tuff Gong/Island Records.

“Make Me Feel” and “Slow Down” are among the cornerstones of Skip’s long-awaited debut EP scheduled for release in August .

In May, “Slow Down,” with over 70 million global streams, became the quickest and biggest-streaming song in Marley Family history, and elevated Skip to over 200 million global artist streams  It was the first time a Jamaican-born artist reached the #1 spot on the Billboard adult R&B chart.

Meanwhilelast monthSkip, the Marley family and friends from the four corners of the earth banded together as The Amplified Project to ‘reimagine’ Bob Marley’s iconic “One Love” anthem in support of UNICEF.

The re-recording of “One Love” supports UNICEF’s Reimagine campaign, a global fund­raising appeal to respond, recover and reimagine a post-COVID-19 world fit for children.  All net proceeds from sales of the charity release of the “One Love” track and video are being paid to UNICEF.

