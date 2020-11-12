Skip Marley bags two Soul Train Music Awards Nominations!

Reggae artiste Skip Marley is nominated in two categories of the 2020 Soul Train Music Awards.

His chart-topping single Slow Down featuring H.E.R is nominated in the categories Video of the Year and Best Collaboration.

Slow Down topped Billboard’s Adult R&B Songs chart for five weeks in May.

It also charted on the publication’s Rhythmic Songs, Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop and R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay charts.

H.E.R. leads the nominations with eight, while Chris Brown earned seven. Beyonce and rapper Young Thug picked up six apiece.

The Soul Train Music Awards will broadcast on November 29 and air simultaneously on BET, BET Her and MTV2.

