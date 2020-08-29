Skills displayed in community bottle design

News reporter: Alana Lewin Several citizens and club members from the Granville/Retirement

Parenting club turned out on Wednesday, August 26 and took part in

the first staging of the club’s Bottle Craft contest.



The competitors were seen in a show-off of bottle designs. They used

glue, glitter, paper, paint and bottles to make unusual designs that

were judged by a panel. The parenting club was formed just over five

weeks ago, and plans are in place to make the club of benefit to the

community.



After the judging of the contest, the participants were presented with a

certificate of participation, while some won first places for their

outstanding bottle craftmanship. Here, some of the designers are seen

in action at the contest held at the Granville Primary and Junior High

school in Granville, Montego Bay, St James.