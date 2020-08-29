Skills displayed in community bottle design

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

News reporter: Alana Lewin Several citizens and club members from the Granville/Retirement
Parenting club turned out on Wednesday, August 26 and took part in
the first staging of the club’s Bottle Craft contest.

 


The competitors were seen in a show-off of bottle designs. They used
glue, glitter, paper, paint and bottles to make unusual designs that
were judged by a panel. The parenting club was formed just over five
weeks ago, and plans are in place to make the club of benefit to the
community.


After the judging of the contest, the participants were presented with a
certificate of participation, while some won first places for their
outstanding bottle craftmanship. Here,  some of the designers are seen
in action at the contest held at the Granville Primary and Junior High
school in Granville, Montego Bay, St James.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....