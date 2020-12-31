Skillibeng’s Prodigy mixtape get chart debut

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Dancehall Artiste Skillibeng has debuted at number 16 on the US Current Reggae Albums Chart.

This, with his Prodigy mixtape which dropped on December 23.

Prodigy consists of 35 tracks and features collaborations with Popcaan, Tommy Lee Sparta, Dre Island, Prince Swanny and Jakal.

Skillibeng had a strong 2020 with several hit songs such as Brik Pan Brik, Mr Universe, 50 Bag, Honda (remix) with Twani Price, Shake (remix) with Jada Kingdom and Crocodile Teeth.

World on Fire by Stick Figure is number one, selling an additional 309 copies to bring its total to 27,985 copies.

New on the chart at number two is The Breakthrough by Hawaiian trio Maoli.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....