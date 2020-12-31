Skillibeng’s Prodigy mixtape get chart debut

Dancehall Artiste Skillibeng has debuted at number 16 on the US Current Reggae Albums Chart.

This, with his Prodigy mixtape which dropped on December 23.

Prodigy consists of 35 tracks and features collaborations with Popcaan, Tommy Lee Sparta, Dre Island, Prince Swanny and Jakal.

Skillibeng had a strong 2020 with several hit songs such as Brik Pan Brik, Mr Universe, 50 Bag, Honda (remix) with Twani Price, Shake (remix) with Jada Kingdom and Crocodile Teeth.

World on Fire by Stick Figure is number one, selling an additional 309 copies to bring its total to 27,985 copies.

New on the chart at number two is The Breakthrough by Hawaiian trio Maoli.