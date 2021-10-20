Skillibeng Trends with Medley Video-“Piana” and “Beethoven”

In addition to the release of his debut album Crocodile Teeth, Skillibeng released a two-for-one visual for the singles “Piana” and “Beethoven,” both of which see him delivering some hard-hitting bars over creeping, piano-driven production. LISTEN BELOW.

The album is complete with 12 tracks and assists from Stefflon Don, Popcaan, Rich The Kid, Spice, Davianah, Lil Zack, and Bobby Shmurda, the last of whom joins Skillibeng on another remix of “Crocodile Teeth.”

 

 

