Skillibeng Signs Publishing Deal with Sony/ATV

Sony/ATV has signed dancehall artist Skillibeng to a worldwide publishing deal.

“Skillibeng has established himself as one of Jamaica’s fastest rising stars”, say Sony/ATV UK A&R Analytics Executive Scott Gordon and A&R Manager Daniel Seal, seemingly in unison.

“He is an incredible artist whose unique flows, delivery and wordplay have enabled him to become the leader of the next generation of dancehall. We are delighted to welcome him to Sony/ATV, and we look forward to elevating his career on a global scale”.

Skillibeng adds: “It’s a great feeling to know I’m signed by one of the biggest names in the publishing industry – I appreciate being a part of the team and I’m excited to be working with them”.

Following a prolific run of releases in 2020, including a collaboration with Popcaan, Skillibeng will close the year with a new mixtape, ‘Prodigy 2’, on December 23.